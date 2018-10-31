With a week to go before election, Trump renews ‘Total Endorsement’ for Yoder

President Donald Trump on Tuesday tweeted out message signaling his continued support for Rep. Kevin Yoder in his bid for a fifth term representing the Kansas 3rd Congressional District.

“Congressman @KevinYoder has fought hard for the People of Kansas,” Trump wrote. “Highly respected, strong on Crime, the Border, Military, Vets and Second Amendment. Kevin has my Total Endorsement!”

In July, the president tweeted a message thanking Yoder, who serves as chair of the House appropriations subcommittee on homeland security, for helping advance a spending plan that would allocate $5 billion for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Trump added that Yoder “has my full and total endorsement!”

Yoder and Democratic challenger Sharice Davids took part in the first and only debate of the campaign Tuesday, with Trump factoring heavily into the discussion.

Davids said she wanted to head to Washington to “make sure that we have a member of Congress who is going to stand up for Kansas values, not Donald Trump’s values.”

Yoder charged that Davids wanted only to serve as a barrier against the president.

“Going to obstruct the president, going to work against him and to work against our country is rooting against America,” Yoder said. “I always rooted for President Obama to succeed.”