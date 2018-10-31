Former OP state senator Tim Owens resigns from Orman campaign, endorses Kelly for governor

Tim Owens, who represented a large part of the Shawnee Mission area as a Republican state senator from 2008 until 2013, on Tuesday announced he was resigning as treasurer of Greg Orman’s gubernatorial campaign and endorsing Democrat Laura Kelly.

Orman has been sharply critical of the two major political parties over the course of his bid to become governor, saying that his independent candidacy represented an opportunity to show that Democrats and Republicans’ partisan hold on the country could be broken. But polls have shown him in a distant third place behind Republican nominee Kris Kobach and Democratic nominee Laura Kelly, who are neck-and-neck.

In a message accompanying his announcement, Owens said his decision was motivated by a desire to keep Kobach out of the governor’s office.

Here’s Owens’ full statement: