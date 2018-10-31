Briefly noted: Lancers advance to state soccer; Schlitterbahn owner faces drug, sex charges in Johnson County; Memorial services for Oak-Park Carpenter student set

Lancers advance to state soccer tourney. With a 1-0 win over district rival SM West Tuesday, SM East’s boys soccer team landed one of four spots in the state 6A championship bracket. Senior Carson Jones scored the lone goal of the night for the Lancers. SM East will face top-seeded Manhattan Friday at 5 p.m. at the Olathe-College Boulevard Activity Center. The winner will go on to play in the title game Saturday at 2 p.m. against either Olathe East or Derby.

Schlitterbahn owner faces drug, sex charges in Johnson County. One of the owners of Schlitterbahn, the Kansas City, Kan., waterpark facing legal action over the death of a 10-year-old Johnson County boy on its Verruckt slide, is facing new criminal charges in Johnson County. Jeff Henry, a resident of Texas, was arrested here for drug possession and hiring someone to perform sexual acts. [Schlitterbahn co-owner faces new charges for drugs, solicitation — KCTV]

Memorial services set for 8-year-old Oak-Park Carpenter student. Memorial services are scheduled for this weekend for Drake Terry Renberger, an 8-year-old Oak Park-Carpenter student who died last weekend from health complications. Visitation is 7-9 p.m. Friday at College Church of the Nazarene, 2020 E. Sheridan St. in Olathe. The funeral will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.