Doug Allmon becomes Shawnee’s next community development director

Shawnee has announced its new community development director.

Doug Allmon was promoted from his role as deputy community development director following almost two decades of service for the city of Shawnee. He had taken over as interim director after Paul Chaffee recently retired after more than 30 years at the City of Shawnee.

Allmon said he sought the position because he loves “this organization and city.” Plus, he has a “wonderful” history at Shawnee city hall with his fellow co-workers and community residents.

“This truly is a final destination, dream job for me,” he said. “I have always been interested and amazed by Shawnee because of how we operate as a large, first-class suburban city, but are still able to maintain that small-town charm, family feel and character.”

Allmon has nearly 25 years of municipal planning experience. In his previous role as deputy community development director, Allmon served as the lead in the development process, working closely with developers, city staff, planning commission members and board of zoning Appeals members, according to a city press release.

Nolan Sunderman, city manager of Shawnee, said Allmon has proven himself to be an expert in his field.

“He’s flexible in his work approach and a leader in the department,” Sunderman said. “I am excited to see what the future holds as Doug moves our community development department forward with an open approach and innovative ideas.”

Allmon earned a master’s degree in urban planning from the University of Kansas and is a Certified Planner through AICP. He began serving as community development director Oct. 15.

“As community development director, I want to continue providing our residents with quality development and redevelopment opportunities, and will work to seek more restaurants and other types of shopping and entertainment opportunities that our residents want and deserve,” Allmon said. “As a department, I hope to re-examine our city’s comprehensive plan and integrate a true public vision into the document that captures what our residents want Shawnee to be as we continue to grow into the next decade and beyond.”