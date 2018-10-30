Briefly noted: Sharice Davids, Kevin Yoder to debate this afternoon; Lane closure in

Jay Senter - October 30, 2018 7:23 am

Davids, Yoder to debate today. After weeks of back-and-forth, the campaigns of Rep. Kevin Yoder and challenger Sharice Davids have finally agreed to terms on an in-person debate. The event will be hosted by The Kansas City Star and Fox 4 and moderated by Nick Haines of KCPT. You’ll be able to watch a live-stream of the event starting at 3:45 p.m. today on the Star’s Facebook page.

