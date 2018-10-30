Briefly noted: Sharice Davids, Kevin Yoder to debate this afternoon; Lane closure in

Davids, Yoder to debate today. After weeks of back-and-forth, the campaigns of Rep. Kevin Yoder and challenger Sharice Davids have finally agreed to terms on an in-person debate. The event will be hosted by The Kansas City Star and Fox 4 and moderated by Nick Haines of KCPT. You’ll be able to watch a live-stream of the event starting at 3:45 p.m. today on the Star’s Facebook page.
It's your community. Make sure you're informed
No one else provides as much coverage of our community as the Shawnee Mission Post. Make sure you understand the issues affecting our area by becoming a subcriber today!