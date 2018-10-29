Updates from Johnson County Community College: Girls Who Code Club

This one goes out to the girls! At Johnson County Community College, we know education is a gateway to opportunity – no matter your age. That’s why we proudly offer a Girls Who Code club for 6th through 12th graders who are interested in learning more about technology and computer science.

Girls Who Code is a national initiative founded by Reshma Saujani. It’s mission? Close the gender gap in technology. Currently, Girls Who Code is on track to achieve gender parity in computer science by 2027.

JCCC’s club was created in fall 2015, and has grown from a capacity of 15 members to 40 thanks to the generous support of our faculty and staff, as well as local computer science professionals who dedicate their time to the club.

Here’s a look at what our club members do:

Complete project-based activities to reinforce the concepts used to develop games and mobile applications.

Connect with a supportive and engaged network of instructors, fellow students, and technology professionals in the thriving KC tech community.

Take field trips to local businesses to see various settings where computer scientists create. This year we’ll visit the Apple Store, the KC Robotics Club and Cisco Offices!

In the spirit of encouraging individual interests, our club holds meetings in a variety of inviting settings. We have a group that meets in JCCC’s CoLab to work on Core 4 (variables, loops, conditionals and functions) and fundamentals. We have a group that meets in a Learning Studio to explore web languages and servers. And just last week, all of the girls dressed in their Halloween best for a themed party, then learned all about Raspberry Pi.

Code with Us!

Sandra Warner, Deputy CIO and Director of Administrative Computing Services at the College, says it best, “JCCC’s Girls Who Code club brings girls together from every part of our county and builds a community of young women, confident in their knowledge of technology.”

Our club has 10 open spots and will accept students until we hit capacity! Meetings are Thursday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. – at no cost.

For more information and to register, visit the appropriate link:

6th and 7th graders

8th through 12th graders

Happy coding!