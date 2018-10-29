Overland Park police identify suspect in Friday shooting at Oak Park Mall, but he remains at large

Overland Park police said they have identified the man seen in a surveillance video from Oak Park Mall Friday opening fire on two others in the parking lot. However, the man has not been arrested yet.

The incident occurred around 8:15 p.m. Friday near the entrance to the mall’s food court. A security camera captured footage that showed three men gathered in the parking lot when one of the men pulled out a gun and began shooting. The two men who were being shot at fled inside the mall building, which sustained damaged walls and broken glass. No bystanders were injured in the shooting, though police say the located blood inside the mall itself, leading them to believe one of the two men who ran inside may have been hit by the gunfire.

The shooting led to several minutes of chaos inside the mall, as some shoppers were instructed to shelter in place after the gunfire began. The mall closed for the night after the shooting, but opened for normal hours on Saturday.

Police said the shooter appeared to flee the scene in a red pickup truck.