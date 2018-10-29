Briefly noted: Community vigil planned to honor victims of Pittsburgh shooting; Body recovered from drainage area in PV

Jay Senter - October 29, 2018 7:11 am
Pittsburgh residents gathered Saturday for a vigil following the mass shooting that killed 11 at the Tree of Life Synagogue. Photo credit office of Gov. Tom Wolf. Used under a Creative Commons license.

Jewish Federation of Greater Kansas City to hold vigil Monday evening following murder of 11 in Pittsburgh. Following an anti-Semitic man’s murder of 11 Jews at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh Saturday, the Jewish Federation of Greater Kansas City will be holding a community vigil in Overland Park this evening. The interfaith gathering will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. at Kehilath Israel Synagogue, 10501 Conser St. “In times like these, we turn to our friends and neighbors across the faith community for comfort and support. We are reminded that none of us stands alone,” said Gavriela Geller, Executive Director of the Jewish Community Relations Bureau/AJC. More information about the event is available here.

Prairie Village police recover body from drainage area. Prairie Village police recovered a body from a drainage area near 79th and Lamar on Saturday. Police and fire officials were on the scene for several hours Saturday morning. Police officials said the case is being investigated as a suicide.

Get our latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!


Get our latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!

It's your community. Make sure you're informed

No one else provides as much coverage of our community as the Shawnee Mission Post. Make sure you understand the issues affecting our area by becoming a subcriber today!

subscribe for full access

Subscribe for access to comments section

Related stories