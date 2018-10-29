Briefly noted: Community vigil planned to honor victims of Pittsburgh shooting; Body recovered from drainage area in PV

Jewish Federation of Greater Kansas City to hold vigil Monday evening following murder of 11 in Pittsburgh. Following an anti-Semitic man’s murder of 11 Jews at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh Saturday, the Jewish Federation of Greater Kansas City will be holding a community vigil in Overland Park this evening. The interfaith gathering will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. at Kehilath Israel Synagogue, 10501 Conser St. “In times like these, we turn to our friends and neighbors across the faith community for comfort and support. We are reminded that none of us stands alone,” said Gavriela Geller, Executive Director of the Jewish Community Relations Bureau/AJC. More information about the event is available here.

Prairie Village police recover body from drainage area. Prairie Village police recovered a body from a drainage area near 79th and Lamar on Saturday. Police and fire officials were on the scene for several hours Saturday morning. Police officials said the case is being investigated as a suicide.