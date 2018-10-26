Briefly noted: Johnson County affirms partnership with U.S. Census Bureau for 2020 county

Johnson County proclaims partnership with Census Bureau for 2020 count. Johnson County has become the first county in Kansas to formally announce it partnership with the United States Census Bureau for the 2020 Census. The board of county commissioners confirmed the proclamation at Thursday’s meeting. Census Bureau Partnership Specialist Alan Organ accepted the board’s proclamation, and noted that an accurate count of Johnson County households is crucial to securing federal funds. “For every household that doesn’t get counted, we lose $39,000 over a ten year period, that could have been used for maintaining roads, funding for Medicare and other important federal funding uses,” Organ said.
It's your community. Make sure you're informed
No one else provides as much coverage of our community as the Shawnee Mission Post. Make sure you understand the issues affecting our area by becoming a subcriber today!