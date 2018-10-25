The $233 million bond issue approved by Shawnee Mission voters in 2015 is nearly spent. Here’s where it went

In January 2015, Shawnee Mission patrons voted overwhelmingly in favor of a $233 million bond issue to fund a range of infrastructure projects for a school district with a backlog of maintenance issues and aging facilities.

Just shy of four years later, nearly all of that money has been spent — and the list of projects the funds have been used to complete is long.

So just where did the money go? Here’s a look:

Deputy Superintendent Kenny Southwick told the board of education earlier this month that of the $233 million from the bond issue, approximately $17 million remains — and it’s been allocated to a variety of projects. Among those are the renovation of the district’s operations and maintenance facility to accommodate law enforcement and emergency responder education through the district’s Project Blue Eagle signature program and the renovation of the Little Theatre at SM South.