Briefly noted: Free cancer screening event Nov. 3; Local Pembroke Hill students earn National Merit Commended status

Free cancer screening event in northern Overland Park Nov. 3. The University of Kansas Cancer Center and Overland Park Masonic Lodge No. 436 are teaming up to offer a free cancer screening event next Saturday, Nov. 3. The event, which will be held at the Lodge at 8109 Overland Park Drive in Overland Park, will run from 9 a.m. to noon. Services offered include: skin and prostate cancer screenings; Screen-to-Save colon cancer home screening kits; Body Mass Index assessments; and breath tests to measure exposure to carbon monoxide.

Four NEJC students at Pembroke Hill earn National Merit Commended Student status. Four Pembroke Hill students who live in northeast Johnson County have earned National Merit Commended status. The top 50,000 students out of the 1.6 million to take the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test earn Semifinalist or Commended Student status. The students are: