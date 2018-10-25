Best Bets for the Weekend: Hashtag Halloween

Anyone else nostalgic for the days when trick-or-treating was just one night of the year? Nowadays kids have countless opportunities to load up on sugar. On the plus side, we’ll get plenty of use out of those Wizard of Oz costumes. Here are a just a few upcoming Halloween events:
- First up is tonight. For Lenexa’s Enchanted Forest Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park will play host to puppets, musicians and singers. Enjoy seasonal displays, friendly characters and performances. Candy is (blessedly) not the main feature of this event, but I’m sure you could russell up a fun size Snickers somewhere in the park.
- Ever wanted to swim in a pool of blood? Me neither, but I expect my kids would be impressed by Sylvester Powell’s spooky transformation on Friday night. Mission’s Spooky Swim Halloween Event features a graveyard, a costume contest, a “tunnel of doom” slide and much more.
-
On Saturday afternoon three canned goods will get you into Shawnee Mission East’s Trunk or Treat. Students from the school’s clubs are sure to go all out with decorations and candy.
- On Sunday head over to Fairway for the Trail of Tricks or Treats in Neale Peterson Park. The games that line the trail are perfect for tiny tots, with more activities and food when they get to the end of the line.
- And finally, an event that might not be quite as family-friendly. Join professional paranormal investigators as they search for paranormal activity in three of the oldest buildings in the State of Kansas. If you like to be spooked, Haunted History at the Mission might be right up your alley.