Advance voting in Johnson County: ‘This kind of true exhilaration simply can’t be faked’

Jay Senter - October 25, 2018 11:55 am
I DID IT! I VOTED! YESSSSSSESSSSSSSSESSSSSS!!!!!!!

Folks: Will you take a look at the photo above? Do you see that look of unadulterated joy on my face? The kind of true exhilaration that simply cannot be faked?

Well, that’s just the state I found myself in after taking advantage of Johnson County’s in-person advance voting options this week.

Here’s how it works: You show up at one of six sites throughout the county at a time convenient for your schedule. You sail through the voting process with minimum wait times. You bask in the glow of having participated in the democratic process.

Get our latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!

Get our latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!


With turnout Nov. 6 expected to be through the roof and the county rolling out new voting machines that may take getting used to for some voters and poll workers, there’s a decent chance some precincts are going to see not-insubstantial lines on Election Day. Why take a chance? Why not just check the voting to-do off your list?

It’s easy! All you’ve got to do is show up at any of the locations below during the times listed with a valid photo ID, and you’re on advance voting easy street.

GO. DO. IT. NOW.

(OR. WHENEVER. IS. CONVENIENT!)

Hilltop Campus – Blue Valley

7700 West 143rd Street
Overland Park

 Oct. 22 – 26: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Oct. 27: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Oct. 29 – Nov. 2: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Nov. 3: 9 a.m. – 3  p.m.
Nov. 5: Closed
Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center

8788 Metcalf Avenue
Overland Park

 Oct. 22 – 26: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Oct. 27: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Oct. 29 – Nov. 2: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Nov. 3: 9 a.m. – 3  p.m.
Nov. 5: Closed
Johnson County Election Office

2101 East Kansas City Road
Olathe

 Oct. 22 – 26: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Oct. 27: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Oct. 29 – Nov. 2: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Nov. 3: 9 a.m. – 3  p.m.
Nov. 5: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Johnson County Northeast Offices

6000 Lamar
Mission

 Oct. 22 – 26: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Oct. 27: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Oct. 29 – Nov. 2: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Nov. 3: 9 a.m. – 3  p.m.
Nov. 5: Closed
Johnson County Sunset Office Building

11811 South Sunset Drive
Olathe

 Oct. 22 – 26: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Oct. 27: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Oct. 29 – Nov. 2: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Nov. 3: 9 a.m. – 3  p.m.
Nov. 5: Closed
Okun Fieldhouse

20200 Johnson Drive
Shawnee

 Oct. 22 – 26: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Oct. 27: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Oct. 29 – Nov. 2: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Nov. 3: 9 a.m. – 3  p.m.
Nov. 5: Closed

 

It's your community. Make sure you're informed

No one else provides as much coverage of our community as the Shawnee Mission Post. Make sure you understand the issues affecting our area by becoming a subcriber today!

subscribe for full access

Subscribe for access to comments section

Related stories