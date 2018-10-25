Advance voting in Johnson County: ‘This kind of true exhilaration simply can’t be faked’

Folks: Will you take a look at the photo above? Do you see that look of unadulterated joy on my face? The kind of true exhilaration that simply cannot be faked?

Well, that’s just the state I found myself in after taking advantage of Johnson County’s in-person advance voting options this week.

Here’s how it works: You show up at one of six sites throughout the county at a time convenient for your schedule. You sail through the voting process with minimum wait times. You bask in the glow of having participated in the democratic process.

With turnout Nov. 6 expected to be through the roof and the county rolling out new voting machines that may take getting used to for some voters and poll workers, there’s a decent chance some precincts are going to see not-insubstantial lines on Election Day. Why take a chance? Why not just check the voting to-do off your list?

It’s easy! All you’ve got to do is show up at any of the locations below during the times listed with a valid photo ID, and you’re on advance voting easy street.

GO. DO. IT. NOW.

(OR. WHENEVER. IS. CONVENIENT!)