Your Health: When to call 911

We all want to be prepared in an emergency. You pay attention to your body and you know where your nearest Emergency Department is, but do you know when you should call 911? Calling an ambulance can save crucial time in the event of a heart attack or stroke. Be sure to know the symptoms.

In the event of a stroke, time = brain tissue. In heart attacks, every minute affects heart muscle. When you call emergency services, you can get to the hospital faster and bypass check-in, saving precious time. Learn more about stroke and heart attack symptoms and emergency care from Shawnee Mission Health.

