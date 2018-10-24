SM North graduate dies in Shawnee vehicle accident

Leah Wankum - October 24, 2018 10:29 am

A young Shawnee Mission North graduate was killed in an accident Monday morning near 73rd Street and Hedge Lane Terrace.

Hunter McPhail, 26, was killed when a vehicle driven by a 51-year-old woman of Kansas City, Kan., struck him as it pulled out of a driveway. Shawnee police officers were dispatched at around 9:20 a.m. to the 23500 block of West 73rd Street to investigate the crash. Police reported McPhail died at the scene of the accident.

McPhail was a Shawnee resident who graduated in 2013 from Shawnee Mission North High School. He had transferred from Shawnee Mission West.

