Owner planning for massive redevelopment of Ranch Mart North in Leawood

The owner of the Ranch Mart shopping center has taken the first formal steps toward a massive redevelopment project that would fundamentally remake the portion of the property north of 95th Street.

An attorney representing the shopping center itself and adjacent properties came before the Leawood Planning Commission on Tuesday asking it to recommend approval for rezoning, a preliminary site plan and a special use permit for a drive-through pharmacy. The planning commission unanimously voted to approve the requests for recommendation. The proposal will now head to the Leawood City Council for consideration.

Renderings and preliminary plan details reveal the project would include a complete replacement of the main building’s facade as well as the demolition of the eastern portion of the center to make way for two new commercial buildings.

Here’s a look at a photo of an overhead view of the site with the proposed boundaries of the main building and two new buildings on the east overlayed:

The space between the existing structure and the new buildings would be transformed into an open plaza area. Here’s a view looking south into the proposed plaza:

Looking to attract new tenants, customers as neighborhood regreens

The goal of the project, said a person familiar with the submission, is to update the center to make it more appealing to both tenants and shoppers as the surrounding neighborhoods see an influx of young families.

The design of the facade is distinctly more modern than the updates made to the Ranch Mart South property. Ranch Mart is owned by Bob Regnier, founder of the Bank of Blue Valley. Regnier oversaw the updating of the property south of 95th Street about a decade ago. That first phase of that project was entirely funded with private money, though the developer did receive approval for a community improvement district tax from Overland Park in 2014. By contrast, the Ranch Mart North project may include a request for public finance incentives from the outset — though no application has been made with the city to date.

Completed in 1960, the main building sits at the center of the 17.23 acre redevelopment site. The proposed redevelopment area would include the main building as well as three pad sites — the McDonald’s, NBKC Bank and CareNow buildings. All three pad building would remain as they currently stand under the proposed plans.

Documents filed with the city indicate that Price Chopper intends to remain the anchor tenant for the center. The developer has requested a special use permit that would allow the grocery store to operate a drive-through pharmacy on the grounds.

The rezoning request would allow for construction of two-story mixed use buildings on the property, which could be occupied by both retail and office tenants. The current zoning for the property allows for retail tenants only.