Briefly noted: Prairie Village swears in new Teen Council; SAFEHOME hosting author Cheryl Strayed tonight

Prairie Village welcomes new Teen Council class. Prairie Village has started this year’s Teen Council program with five new members. The new Teen Council members are Wenhan Sun, Sophie Rice, Mary Katherine Gallagher, Jackson Bibb and Ethan Wolf. The group includes students from Shawnee Mission East, Saint Teresa’s Academy, The Barstow School and Pembroke Hill. “Created by the City Council five years ago, the Teen Council provides Prairie Village high school students an opportunity to learn and actively engage in municipal government, positively impact our community, and gain leadership experience,” said Councilman Terrence Gallagher, who is helping oversee the program this year. For more information about the Teen Council and how to participate in next year’s program, check out the city’s website here.

SAFEHOME to host “Wild” author Cheryl Strayed. SAFEHOME, Johnson County’s domestic violence shelter, tonight is hosting Cheryl Strayed, author of the bestselling books Wild, Tiny Beautiful Things and Brave Enough. Strayed will give a presentation called “Write Your Story” tonight at Yardley Hall at Johnson County Community College. Ticket information can be found here.