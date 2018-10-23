Shawnee Mission South community mourning loss of senior killed in wreck Sunday

The Shawnee Mission South community this week is mourning the loss of Chandan Rajanna, a 17-year-old student who was set to graduate from the school this May.

Rajanna was riding in a car on the way to Arrowhead Stadium for the Chiefs game Sunday afternoon when an off-duty Kansas City, Mo., officer in a police van ran into the back of the family’s car. Chandan suffered fatal injuries in the crash. His father Krishna Rajanna and sister Lisa Allen sustained serious injuries and were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Chandan, a senior, was a cornerback on the SM South Raiders football team — which has secured its first winning season since 1997 this year. They defeated SM Northwest on Friday.

A talented student, he had expressed an interest in veterinary medicine as a career.

The student body is organizing an effort to remember Chandan by asking students to wear red to school.