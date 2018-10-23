Briefly noted: District 29 candidate forum set for tonight; Pride Cleaners redevelopment plans approved in Mission

Brett Parker, James Todd to participate in Shawnee Mission Post forum tonight. The Shawnee Mission Post’s forum for the candidates running in District 29 will be tonight at 7 p.m. in the SM South library. Incumbent Democrat Brett Parker and Republican challenger James Todd are scheduled to participate. The forum was initially set to include candidates for District 20 as well, but Democrat Becky Barber never responded to our invitation, and incumbent Rep. Jan Kessinger had a scheduling conflict arise after he had agreed to participate.

Pride Cleaners plans get green light in Mission. The Mission council unanimously re-approved at its Oct. 17 meeting preliminary plans for the old Pride Cleaners at 5438 Johnson Drive, to reflect all recommendations by the planning commission. The second vote came after city staff noticed the council had first approved preliminary plans that were missing one recommendation from the planning commission: to complete an environmental assessment and file a report with the final development plan.