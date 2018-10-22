Updates from Johnson County Community College: Your guide to on-campus dining

We’re fans of food at Johnson County Community College. So much so, that our unique dining options attract students and community members alike. Whether you’re here for class, a lecture or a performance, take time to delight your taste buds at one of our dining locations:

Café Tempo

Enjoy tasty meals at Café Tempo, located between the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art and the Regnier Center. A carefully curated menu features upscale salads, soups, panini sandwiches and desserts. Vegetarian options are always available.

The Café Tempo team is even preparing to introduce a handful of new menu items. Here’s a sneak peek:

Beef/lamb gyro

Al pastor tacos

Turkey, ham and brie sandwich

Sun butter wrap

Greek salmon salad

Additional breakfast tacos

If you’re attending an event at the Carlsen Center, Café Tempo is the ideal location to stop for a pre-performance treat.

The Food Court

Our Food Court features staples like Pizza Hut, Chick-fil-a and Firehouse Subs. But that’s not all. As part of our campus transformation project, we decided to serve up some Food Court enhancements, including:

An extended salad bar to feature more of your leafy favorites

A parfait station complete with Greek yogurt, flavored yogurt, granola, fruit and more

An expanded hot bar to showcase vegetarian options and in-house smoked meats

Jason Arnett, Manager of Coffee Bars and the Food Court, says, “We are very excited for the changes taking place. From the Food Court renovations to reimagining some of our menu items, we have made every decision with our students top-of-mind and have ensured there is enough food for everyone.”

If you’re looking for additional incentive to stop by the Food Court, don’t miss our half-price salad bar on Fridays, omelets on Wednesdays and Lunch with the Chefs once a month.

Coffee Bars

Our coffee bars – JavaJazz, Encore! Espresso and ViBE – boast regular and specialty coffee, pastries, Fresh-To-Go products and more.

Each coffee shop also offers a variety of salads and sandwiches, including a California club, turkey pastrami and veggie wrap. You can even purchase turkey provolone, egg salad and tuna salad triangle sandwiches for only $2.99.

Follow the Food!

Keep up with Dining Services on Twitter @JCCCDining and on Instagram @jccc_dining for the latest updates.