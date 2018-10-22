Mission council approves final design for Broadmoor Street

After several months of design and collecting feedback from Mission residents and business owners, the council has approved final redesign plans for Broadmoor Street.

The city project is an overhaul of Broadmoor Street between Johnson Drive and Martway Street and includes full-depth pavement replacement, stormwater system upgrades, curb replacement, sidewalk improvements and replacement of the traffic signal at Johnson Drive and Broadmoor.

Kristin Inman, councilmember and chair of the community development committee, noted that the majority of construction for the project is “designed to remain within the current right-of-way, with a reduction in each drive lane width to 12 feet.” The reduction in lane width is intended to provide space that may be used to construct sidewalks.

The council voted 7-1 in its Oct. 17 meeting to move forward with its second design option, which ultimately favors residents and business owners who had concerns with parking issues.

Councilmember Sollie Flora, who cast the single dissenting vote on the redesign, said she still preferred the other design option that would put Broadmoor Street in compliance with city code.

“I understand the concerns of the business owners, but I worry that this is not the best plan for the city as a whole, considering it will be the design plan for a long time period,” Flora said.

Here’s a look at the final design concept:

The $1.25 million project is slated to receive $450,000 in financial assistance from Johnson County’s CARS program for transportation infrastructure.

Mission resident Kim Donaway raised concerns before the council vote regarding the condition of private paved space adjacent to the project. Donaway complained that there are deep potholes and improper drainage issues in the parking lot of Unleashed Pet Rescue.

Inman asked how Donaway’s concerns should be taken into consideration in connection to the redesign of Broadmoor. City administrator Laura Smith said the design will provide new green space on the animal shelter property; other concerns are outside of the scope of the project but would be handled through proper channels of city government.

Construction is expected to be complete in fall of 2019.