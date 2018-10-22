Briefly noted: Harlem Wizards coming to SM South Oct. 29

The Harlem Wizards traveling basketball team will come to SM South Monday, Oct. 29 as part of a fundraiser for the Lady Raiders basketball team. The Wizards will face the “Radier Relics,” a group of SM South area teachers and administrators as well as former SM South players. The Wizards, known for their trick plays and stunts, have been traveling the country playing games to raise money for charity since 1962. Tickets, which run from $12 to $50 per person, are available at the door the night of the event. The evening will begin at 7 p.m.
It's your community. Make sure you're informed
No one else provides as much coverage of our community as the Shawnee Mission Post. Make sure you understand the issues affecting our area by becoming a subcriber today!