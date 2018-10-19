Westridge middleschooler arrested for threatening to ‘shoot up’ school

A Westridge Middle School student was taken into custody Wednesday for allegedly threatening to “shoot up” the school. School officials indicate there is “no ongoing threat.”

Local reports indicate a male seventh-grader made a post on social media threatening violence against the middle school. Based on a screenshot of SnapChat, he had written:

“On Wednesday, October 17, 2018, Westridge Middle School will face a tragedy more tragic than ever seen before. I will shoot up the school during third lunch. I will also strategically place explosives under tables and exits. I recommend not showing up.”

School officials notified their police and Overland Park Police Department. A spokesman for the OPPD referred additional comment to the Shawnee Mission School District. A spokesman for the Shawnee Mission School District confirmed the student was taken into custody.

Parents received a message from Principal Jeremy McDonnell indicating that officials are “confident that there is no ongoing threat to the school community.”

“I want to express my appreciation to all those who shared information with us, and to staff for their quick and efficient response,” McDonnell wrote.