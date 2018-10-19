Shawnee planning commission approves group home facility

A Wichita-based group home for retired and assisted living is building a new facility the works for western Shawnee.

Reflection Living plans to build two group homes on a roughly 3-acre lot in the 7100 block of Silverheel Street, near K-7 Highway, as a Home Care Plus facility. The single-story houses, each with a footprint of about 7,400 square feet, will each have 12 bedrooms, kitchen/dining and living room space and outdoor patio.

Reflection Living was founded in 2006 by two nurses in Wichita who wanted to create more home-like, comfortable spaces for seniors instead of the hospital-like environments of nursing homes. The company has already built six homes, and a second one in the Kansas City metro area is also in the works.

The Shawnee planning commission in its Monday meeting unanimously approved a preliminary development plan and rezoning from agricultural to planned mixed use residential.

Each home will have trained medical professionals on site 24/7 to provide assistance for senior residents. Additional services include home-cooked meals and snacks, housekeeping and laundry, group activities and outings, manicures and pedicures, and occupational and physical therapy, among other services.

The group homes will be next to another senior living space that’s in the works, Calamar Senior Living apartments for independent living.