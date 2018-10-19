Briefly noted: Davids’ shuttered coffee company still owes $20K to investors after court order

Davids’ coffee business hasn’t paid $20,000 judge ordered returned to investors. A coffee company started by Democratic Congressional candidate Sharice Davids was ordered to repay about $20,000 to investors in 2016, but they have never received the money, the Kansas City Star reported Friday. The company, Hoka Coffee, was incorporated as an LLC in South Dakota. Davids noted that she was not personally liable for the business loan that was made to the company. [Sharice Davids’ failed business still owes investors nearly $20,000 after court case — Kansas City Star]
