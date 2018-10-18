Shawnee Mission students’ average ACT score ticks up slightly from 2017, stays well above state, national averages

Shawnee Mission School District students who graduated in the class of 2018 earned an average composite score of 23.8 on the ACT, up slightly from the previous year and well above the Kansas and national averages.

In 2017, Shawnee Mission students’ average composite ACT score was 23.6 on the test’s 36 point scale. In 2016, Shawnee Mission students average 23.9 on the exam. In 2015, the average was 23.8.

This year, the average score for all ACT-takers from Kansas was 21.6. The national composite average was 20.8.

First-year Superintendent Mike Fulton pointed to the scores as a sign of the district’s continued success in preparing students for the next steps of their lives.

“Our commitment to every learner we serve becoming a success-ready graduate is at the heart of our work,” said superintendent Dr. Mike Fulton. “This is a celebration for every parent, educator, community member, and student who helped the class of 2018 reach this level of achievement in preparation to be a successful graduate.”

Three Shawnee Mission students who graduated in 2018 earned a perfect 36 on the ACT.

The Blue Valley School District, which neighbors Shawnee Mission to the south, released information about its students’ average ACT scores this week as well. Blue Valley test takers in the graduating class of 2018 earned an average composite ACT score of 25.5, the second highest average composite score in school history.