Landscaping on Mission Gateway continues, city approves $214 million in bonds for project

Landscaping on the site for Mission Gateway is underway more than a month after dirt work began. Meanwhile, the Mission council unanimously approved in its Wednesday meeting more than $214 million in industrial revenue bonds for Aryeh Realty LLC to finance construction costs.

The development spans more than 16 acres on the far east side of downtown Mission, surrounded by Shawnee Mission Parkway, Roe Avenue, Roeland Drive and Johnson Drive. The city has approved a 1 percent sales tax for the community improvement district, which goes into effect in July 2020.

Aryeh Realty is responsible for reimbursing about $78,000 in all costs incurred by Mission in connection with the bonds.

The site has undergone many project changes over more than a decade, but preliminary plans on the table for the mixed-used development this time around include residential, retail and entertainment spaces. The first phase of the project will include apartments above ground-level retail along Roeland Parkway and Johnson Drive.

Some ideas to which Tom Valenti, the developer, has hinted at previous meetings include “food concepts,” with restaurants, casual food and entertainment spaces for games like shuffleboard, ping pong or cornhole, a large stage for bands and an outdoor space with garden and seating.