Briefly noted: Shawnee Chamber seeking applicants for Shawnee Tomorrow Leadership program

The Shawnee Chamber of Commerce has opened up applications for its 2019 Shawnee Tomorrow Leadership program. Since 1989, the program has provided aspiring community leaders with an overview of the education, health care, economic development, community service and city, county and state government systems serving the community. Participants much submit an application by Nov. 16. The program, which will run from January to May 2018, costs $1,000 in tuition. More information is available on the chamber website here.
