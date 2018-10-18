Best Bets for the Weekend: Test your Halloween readiness

Halloween is just around the corner – consider this weekend your crash course in readiness!
- Anybody stuck in the middle of a costume project? Stop by the Maker’s Space at the Central Resource Library from 5-7 tonight for their Halloween Costume Help event. Crafts and experts will be available to help you and your little one turn those dream costumes into fruition.
On Friday night head over to Antioch Park for a haunted GPS hunt. Trick-or-Cache includes a GPS device for a modern scavenger hunt, followed by a campfire with food and spooky stories.
- If you need even more encouragement to get into the Halloween spirit, consider Sunflower House’s Pumpkin Palooza. Games, music, truck or treat and more to benefit child abuse prevention and advocacy.
- Finally, for a non-Halloween-related event, check out the 9th Annual Cars in the Park Car Show at Theatre in the Park. Admire the hot rods to the tune of some golden oldies for this all ages event benefitting the JCPRD Special Olympics and Special Populations department.