Your Health: Fall in love with Autumn Chicken

Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor - October 17, 2018 10:00 am

Summer is over, but the Farmers’ Market isn’t. The Overland Park Farmers’ Market is open into November, so now is the time to stock up on seasonal fall fruits and veggies. Find almost everything you need for a hearty fall dinner at the Overland Park Farmers’ Market.

Nothing says fall like a plate of roast chicken and veggies. This one-pan wonder only needs 30 minutes in the oven, and serves up seasonal veggies like sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts and butternut squash.

The full recipe is available at MyHealthKC.com, your resource for living well in Kansas City. Backed by the experts at Shawnee Mission Health, MyHealthKC.com helps you explore local recipes, guides, wellness events and more to support your daily health journey.

