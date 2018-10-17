McKeever’s Market, Culver’s among first confirmed tenants for Sonoma Plaza in Lenexa

The developer of Sonoma Plaza in Lenexa has confirmed two business tenants: Culver’s and McKeever’s Market & Eatery for the new retail center.

Jeannette Cox, executive vice president of Oddo Development, said the two businesses decided more than a year ago to move into the plaza. Cox is not disclosing other potential business tenants for the plaza at this time.

McKeever’s Market & Eatery will be a 61,000-foot grocery store that will specialize in fresh and prepared foods. Culver’s is a casual fast food restaurant chain with drive-thru service.

Culver’s currently has a location on State Line Road just across from Leawood in Kansas City, Mo., and one in Mission. The Lenexa location will be its first in the Shawnee Mission area west of I-35.

Once complete, Sonoma Plaza will occupy about 25.8 acres at the southeast corner of 87th Street Parkway and Interstate 435 and contain about 143,700 square feet of retail, restaurant and office space, as well as private streets and parking facilities.

The proposed development will be located on one of the last big tracts of vacant land inside the Interstate 435 loop in Johnson County. The project received unanimous approval from the Lenexa council in August for the creation of a 1 percent sales tax within a community improvement district to fund the project as well as the provision of a $1.35 million economic development grant.