TODAY IS THE LAST DAY TO REGISTER TO VOTE. DO. IT. NOW!

Folks: You know what we like around here at the Shawnee Mission Post? Representative democracy.

And do you know how representative democracy functions best? When as many people as possible have a say in selecting their representatives.

Which is why we really, really encourage people to get out there and vote.

Here’s the thing: If you’re going to vote in November’s elections, you’ve got to be registered. And here’s another thing: TODAY IS THE LAST DAY TO REGISTER TO VOTE.

So, if you’re not registered to vote, here’s what I’d like for you to do: Get registered.

You can:

1.) Vote from the comfort of your home using the state’s online registration tool, provided you have a valid Kansas driver’s license or non-driver identification card.

2.) Head to any of the Shawnee Mission area’s myriad city halls. A handy list of city hall locations is here. Bring a valid photo ID!

Not sure whether you’re registered or not? Pal, that’s nothing to worry about: You can just check the voter lookup tool on the Johnson County Election Office’s website to check your status.

Remember: Advance voting by mail starts this week (if you’ve requested a mail ballot). And advance voting in person starts next Monday, Oct. 22, with convenient Shawnee Mission area locations at the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center in Overland Park, Okun Fieldhouse in Shawnee, and the Johnson County Northeast Offices in Mission.