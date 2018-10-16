SM East graduate makes history as part of first father-daughter Monday Night Football broadcast team

A 2011 Shawnee Mission East graduate made history on Monday when she joined her father in the broadcasting booth for the Monday Night Football matchup between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers.

Olivia Harlan Dekker and dad Kevin Harlan became the first ever father-daughter duo to be part of a national broadcast of an NFL game.

Westwood One radio posted a clip of the pre-game segment where Harlan notes the milestone:

This was pretty cool. @Kevinharlan handing it off to @OliviaDekker at the start of #MNF — and as a bonus, Olivia gets you last-minute #Packers info ahead of #SFvsGB . #WinWin Audio here: https://t.co/Qc37qtjdRl — Westwood One Sports (@westwood1sports) October 16, 2018

Green Bay was a fitting site for the two to work together. Harlan, who was born in Milwaukee, is the son former Packers executive Bob Harlan.

Dekker, a former Miss Kansas Teen, went on to the University of Georgia after high school, and then began her broadcasting career as a sideline reporter covering SEC and ACC football games for Fox Sports South, among other networks. She joined ESPN in 2015.

Earlier this year, she married former University of Wisconsin basketball player Sam Dekker, currently a member of the Los Angeles Clippers, at a ceremony in Door County, just north of Green Bay.