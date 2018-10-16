Briefly noted: Merriam looking for volunteers for steering committee on future of Irene B. French center

Merriam is seeking volunteers to serve on a steering committee for the Irene B. French Community Center. The century-old facility at 5701 Merriam Drive will no longer serve as community center once a new facility is built at Vavra Park in 2020. The steering committee will work to identify the best use for the old facility. “The location is an important asset to our community, not just because of its historical significance, but also because of its key location in downtown Merriam,” the city reported in its advertisement. The steering committing will help determine how to honor the site’s history while making it an asset for future generations. If interested in serving on the committee, fill out a board service application by Oct. 31. Applications are available at city hall or can be downloaded here. Meetings will take place in the late afternoon or early evening over the next several months. Committee members will be appointed by the Mayor.