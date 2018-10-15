Updates from Johnson County Community College: Embrace the arts

The arts are an essential part of the Johnson County Community College experience. Works of art decorate our campus, while live performances and exhibitions engage our students, faculty and community members throughout the year.

Fall is in full swing, and we don’t want you to miss any of the exciting artistic happenings at JCCC. Here’s your guide to our shows and exhibits:

Carlsen Center

The Carlsen Center – a performing arts center that presents one of the largest multidisciplinary performing arts series in the region – is in the midst of its 2018-2019 season. Here’s a look at the talented performers who will take the stage in the coming weeks:

OK Go: The Live Video Tour: OK Go will perform live and in sync with 20 of their iconic videos, pausing for question/answer sessions with the crowd. As you might expect from the pioneering band who danced on treadmills and in zero gravity, this show is unlike any you’ve seen before: it’s a film screening and a rock concert rolled into one.

Aida Cuevas and Mariachi Juvenil Tecalitlán ‘Totalmente Juan Gabriel’: This will be an unforgettable concert featuring two Mexican icons, two masters of the mariachi genre, two lifelong friends and musical partners. Aida Cuevas and Queen of Ranchera Music present a mariachi spectacle paying tribute to her great mentor — and Mexico’s best-selling artist of all time — Juan Gabriel.

The Fab Four – The Ultimate Tribute: The Emmy Award-winning Fab Four are elevated far above every other Beatles tribute band due to their precise attention to detail. With uncanny note-for-note live renditions of Beatles classics such as “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Yesterday,” “A Day In The Life,” “Twist And Shout, “Here Comes The Sun,” and “Hey Jude,” the Fab Four will make you think you are watching the real thing.

Purchase tickets to these shows and more!

Nerman Museum for Contemporary Art

There’s a reason the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art attracts more than 100,000 visitors annually – it’s one-of-a-kind exhibitions and renowned art collection are the height of impressive.

Currently, two must-see collections are on display through Oct. 21:

Michael Rees – Pneumatopia: Combining science fiction and pastoral imagery, Rees’ monumental inflatable vinyl cubes are visually astounding. Using tablet computers included in the exhibition, visitors engage with augmented reality activated by images applied to the vinyl sculpture walls.

Pneumatopia is officially part of Open Spaces, a citywide celebration of the arts that runs through Oct. 28. Open Spaces features 40 visual artists/teams from across the globe who have installed works throughout the Kansas City area.

Wendell Castle – Progression: This exhibition explores the working process of world-renowned artist Wendell Castle. It celebrates Castle’s methodology, which he honed throughout his over 60-year career. Featuring 15 maquettes and two fully realized works in wood, the exhibit invites audiences to explore the artist’s working process.

Both exhibitions are free and open to the public.

Share Your Experience!

Attending a show? Admiring the art around campus? We want to know about it! Share your experience using #ThisIsJCCC.