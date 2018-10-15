Briefly noted: Kansas City Christian wins state 3-2-1A tennis title; Transportation secretary to visit Overland Park today

Kansas City Christian repeats as state tennis champs. Kansas City Christian’s girls tennis teams secured their second 3-2-1A Kansas state high school championship this weekend. At the tournament in Pratt, junior Lilly McNeill helped propel the Panthers to the time title with her second state singles championship. [Kansas City Christian repeats as state champ in tennis; junior defends her singles title — Kansas City Star]

U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary to visit Overland Park today. U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao is set to visit Overland Park today for a tour of area transportation infrastructure. She’ll meet with Overland Park Chamber of Commerce members as well as elected officials included Rep. Kevin Yoder.