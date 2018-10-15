Briefly noted: Kansas City Christian wins state 3-2-1A tennis title; Transportation secretary to visit Overland Park today

Jay Senter - October 15, 2018 7:17 am
Kansas City Christian’s girls tennis team celebrates with their state title. Photo credit KCC Athletics.

Kansas City Christian repeats as state tennis champs. Kansas City Christian’s girls tennis teams secured their second 3-2-1A Kansas state high school championship this weekend. At the tournament in Pratt, junior Lilly McNeill helped propel the Panthers to the time title with her second state singles championship. [Kansas City Christian repeats as state champ in tennis; junior defends her singles title — Kansas City Star]

U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary to visit Overland Park today. U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao is set to visit Overland Park today for a tour of area transportation infrastructure. She’ll meet with Overland Park Chamber of Commerce members as well as elected officials included Rep. Kevin Yoder.

Get our latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!


Get our latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!

It's your community. Make sure you're informed

No one else provides as much coverage of our community as the Shawnee Mission Post. Make sure you understand the issues affecting our area by becoming a subcriber today!

subscribe for full access

Subscribe for access to comments section

Related stories