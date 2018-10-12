‘One costume is one happy child’: Merriam Park putting on 2nd Halloween costume drive

Every kid should be able to dress up on Halloween. And the Merriam Park Elementary community is for the second year in a row taking a big step to making that happen in Shawnee Mission and beyond.

For the past several weeks, the school has been accepting donations of new and gently used Halloween costumes. Tomorrow, Saturday, Oct. 13, the school will open for a costume open house, where any kid in the Kansas City metro can come and pick out a Halloween costume.

Last year, the school collected and distributed nearly 650 costumes. This year,

they anticipate being able to distribute hundreds more.

Dustin Springer, the instructional coach at Merriam Park, said the goal is to ensure every kid in the area has the chance to experience the fun of dressing up for Halloween.

“Every costume is one more smile in the community so we would appreciate all of the donations we could get,” Springer said.

If you have costumes you’d like to donate to the drive, organizers ask that you place each costume in a separate bag marking the size and appropriate age on the outside. Contact Merriam Park Elementary at 913-993-3618 with questions. School staff will be accepting additional costume donations through 7 p.m. tonight.

Saturday’s costume open house will open at 8 a.m. and run through noon. The limit is one costume per child, and children must be in attendance to select their own costume.

“Anyone in the community is welcome to stop by for a costume,” Springer said. “This year we are asking that the child be accompanied by an adult.”