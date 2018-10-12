Mission marks start of work on new 5-story Mission Trails project on Johnson Drive

The groundbreaking ceremony for Mission Trails, a mixed-use development in the works along Johnson Drive, attracted standing-room-only crowd on a sunny afternoon Thursday.

Nearly 70 people — including several Mission city officials and project members with EPC Real Estate Group, Crossland Construction and Klover Architects — came out to celebrate one recently approved major projects coming to downtown Mission.

Steve Coon, co-chief executive officer of EPC Real Estate Group said Mission Trails is the most exciting of all of the company’s past and current projects. The mixed-use, five-story development will have retail, including dining and shopping options, on the ground level, and 201 apartment units above the shops.

Terry O’Leary, co-chief executive officer of EPC Real Estate Group, said that from the beginning the team saw an opportunity to give downtown Mission more residential options.

“This is the best site that we have found to do what we do,” O’Leary said. “And, of course, the main reason is, wherever there’s a Town Topic, you have to build an apartment complex. I’ve said that like 9,000 times.”

Coon credited Mary Horvatin, owner of Yoga Fix Studio across the street, with encouraging his team to pursue tearing down the former commercial building and developing something new in its place.

“This is a tremendous investment in our community”

Coon recognized team members at Crossland Construction, Klover Architects and Security Bank for their contributions to the project. He also thanked city leaders Laura Smith, Ron Appletoft, Brian Scott and councilmembers for guiding the $40 million project through Mission’s city approval process.

“We love the city of Mission; we believe that the city is a slice of Americana that is unique to the metro area,” Coon said, adding that the diverse demographics make the city a great market for Mission Trails.

O’Leary added that downtown Mission has “a great combination of old and new users,” making it a great mix of regional, national and local businesses, and plenty of activity with a “daytime population of 17,000.”

“This part of town needs a building like this,” O’Leary said. “We’re just real excited to be here and to have the opportunity to work with the city and the community and the investors and our whole team to put this together.”

Coon lauded the project design — one that he considers a “very seamless design effort.”

“Terry and I had the vision early on: We’ve got to create a Mission-style design that fits in the community, that makes sense in the community and blends in the fabric of the community,” Coon said, praising designers for creating a building of which everyone will be proud.

Mayor Appletoft thanked the Mission Trails project team for putting the project together. Appletoft said EPC Real Estate Group chose downtown Mission as its site for the city’s walkability, character and authenticity — “still the small town main street.” EPC also appreciated investment in redeveloping Johnson Drive.

“This is a tremendous investment in our community, and it continues to fuel the other investments that are going to be made on Johnson Drive,” Appletoft said. “Mission is on a very upward trend as far as what’s going on, and we’re glad you came and chose us to be partners with us in this endeavor.”