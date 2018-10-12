Briefly noted: PV, Leawood, OP partnering on recycling event Oct. 27

Multi-city Recycling Extravaganza set for Oct. 27. The cities of Overland Park, Leawood and Prairie Village are collaborating on a recycling drop-off day Saturday, Oct. 27, to give residents the chance to divest themselves of old electronics and other items. Residents can drop off electronics, shredded paper, musical instruments, mattresses, shoes, pet supplies, medications, furniture, clothing, toys and bicycles, among other items between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Black and Veatch World Headquarters, 11401 Lamar.
It's your community. Make sure you're informed
No one else provides as much coverage of our community as the Shawnee Mission Post. Make sure you understand the issues affecting our area by becoming a subcriber today!