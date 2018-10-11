Leawood Stage Company presents MAME

The Leawood Parks and Recreation Department, in cooperation with the Leawood Stage Company, will present the hilarious and touching classic Broadway musical Mame, November 1, 2, 3, at 7:30 pm with a matinee November 4 at 2:00 pm inside the Lodge at Ironwoods Park, 14701 Mission Road, Leawood, KS 66224.

Based on the novel by Patrick Dennis and the play “Auntie Mame” by Lawrence and Lee, Mame is a wildly optimistic ode to a colorful, unconventional, well-lived life. Newly orphaned Patrick comes to New York City to live with his well-to-do, flamboyant, eccentric, charismatic Auntie Mame. Following the stock market crash of 1929, fearless Mame tries to keep care of her nephew as she reinvents herself from party girl to working girl, Southern belle, world traveler, wealthy widow, and literary autobiographer. Mame’s philosophy is “life is banquet and most poor suckers are starving to death”.

Jerry Herman’s celebrated score features memorable songs including the title song, “Open a New Window”, “Bosom Buddies”, “We Need a Little Christmas” and “If He Walked Into My Life”.

The Leawood Stage Company season will conclude with Mame featuring one of the most dynamic and lovable heroines of the Broadway stage. LSC is pleased to welcome back David Shook and Seth McClintock, the team that directed Oliver! in 2015. This large talented cast stars Stasha Case, Annette Cook, Elaina Smith and Drew Squire.

The Leawood Stage Company is proud to celebrate their twentieth season by presenting “Shows with Purpose”; each production features a philanthropic opportunity to “give back” to the community. We are proud to announce that we donated $3,000.00 for the recovery of Puerto Rico in the aftermath of hurricane Maria with the production of West Side Story. Bark! the Musical raised $2,000.00 for Leawoof Dog Park and KS KC Metro Animal Response Team.

This production of Mame will benefit CASA, court appointed special advocates for children. A special benefit reception will be held before the Saturday night performance. Tickets for the benefit include, entertainment, appetizers, libations and VIP seating. Ticket prices for the benefit are $29.95 with all proceeds going to CASA.

You can also support CASA with our “We Need a Little Christmas Toy Drive” by bringing a NEW, unwrapped toy to any performance in exchange for popcorn and a soft drink.

Don’t miss Mame, ticket prices vary and will be sold in advance online at www.leawoodstageco.org. For more information, visit the LSC website.