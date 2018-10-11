Great American Basketball League celebrates 45 years on our community’s courts

Founded in 1974, the Great American Basketball League(GABL) is heading into its 45th year of operation in 2019. Originating in the Shawnee Mission area, GABL has grown into the largest youth basketball organization in Kansas City. Through its leagues, tournaments, and Academy, GABL provides programs year-round for over 6,500 boys and girls from pre-k to high school age.

Over the past 45 years, GABL has prided itself on its ability to provide opportunities to the youth of our community to learn and enjoy the game of basketball. As a 501-c-3 non-profit, GABL provides financial assistance through the Sonic GABL Scholarship Program to families in need in order for their children to participate. This program has provided over $100,000 in the last 15 years for those in need to participate in GABL programs.

As GABL has continued to grow, the flagship programs remain our traditional winter activities. Available for those in 1st grade through high school, our winter 5 v 5 leagues have grown into the largest of any in the metro area, serving all skill levels for boy and girls. We also provide a 3 v 3 development league for kindergarten thru 2nd grade that allows younger participants to grow their knowledge and passion for basketball in a learning environment before transitioning to the traditional 5 v 5 program. Additionally, we offer a program for pre-k (3 to 5 years old) through GABL KidHoops , which is a child development program that introduces the game of basketball in a fun and interaction setting.

Registration is currently ongoing for the winter programs as we look forward to another exciting year. Contact us at 913/236-8833 or go to www.gabl.net for additional information.