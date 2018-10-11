Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas opening thrift store in downtown Mission

A new thrift store and ministry by Catholic Charities is opening in downtown Mission.

TurnStyles Thrift Store, located at 5304 Martway St., opens Oct. 23. Retail items that will be available for purchase include clothing, shoes and accessories for men, women and children, seasonal items such as coats and jackets, and some household items.

Kristin Filardo, an associate director of the shop, said that in the meantime staff are looking for more volunteers.

The shop is one of three operated by Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas. Filardo said 100 percent of the proceeds from sales go directly back into local programming for Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas.

“Every donation, volunteer and sale we make is really important because it supports our neighbors in need,” Filardo said. Local programs in Johnson County include food pantry service, emergency assistance and financial aid services.

Anyone interested in donating can drop off new or gently used items at the store. Filardo said she wants to encourage the local community to get involved by shopping, donating and/or volunteering.

“We’re really trying to create a dignified shopping experience,” Filardo said. “Not everybody is able to go to a store that is providing new items, so me as a social worker, I really want to have a store that’s clean and dignified so someone who can’t afford to come to a new store can come here and just have a really positive experience.”

Anyone interested in volunteering can stop by and visit her or David Brewer, assistant manager of the shop. Plus, anyone can come shop at the thrift store; staff requires no limitations on a customer’s income level.

“We don’t ask income; we don’t ask religion,” Filardo said. “The most important information that we need to know is that you live within our area of service. That’s just because we want to make sure that the area that we are dedicated to serve is who we’re actually serving.”

Hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

“All are welcome to come to our food pantries, all are welcome to come shop here,” Filardo said. “Catholic Charities is conducting some really important programming that makes a huge impact.”