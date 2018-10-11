Briefly noted: Mission Project, Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas receive First National Bank grants

First National Bank announces grants to Mission Project, Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas, The Whole Person. Two northeast Johnson County-based organizations are among the recipients of First National Bank’s 2018 Community Development Grants. The bank, which is based in Omaha, Neb., and has locations throughout Johnson County, awarded $14,000 to Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas to provide financial education and employment services and $20,000 to The Mission Project to help provide life skills programming for adults with developmental disabilities. The bank also awarded $10,000 to Kansas City-based The Whole Person to assist with its efforts to help Johnson County residents with disabilities sustain permanent employment. The grants are part of the $956,000 the bank will give to 51 organizations in Nebraska, Colorado, Kansas, Illinois and South Dakota as part of this second part of this year’s community development program. The bank awarded an additional $914,000 to 47 organizations earlier this year.

In Washington Post piece, Von Drehle details forces at play in 3rd Congressional District race. Northeast Johnson County resident David Von Drehle, the well known author and journalist, takes a look at the variables making the race between Kevin Yoder and Sharice Davids for the 3rd Congressional District seat so competitive this cycle. “This is a purple seat,” Von Drehle writes. “Whoever seeks to win and hold the 3rd District must steer clear of controversy, work hard for constituents and hunt for the vanishing real estate known as middle ground.” [Purple America sure looks bluer — Washington Post]