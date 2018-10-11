Best Bets for the Weekend: Movies, masks and more

I know one thing – this community loves itself some fall activities. And now that the rain has paused, we best get out and enjoy them.
I’ve always wanted to take the kids on a JCPRD Fall Hayride. They run daily in Shawnee Mission Park and Heritage Park in Olathe and conclude with a campfire.
- The Shawnee Indian Mission Fall Festival has always been the perfect easy outing for our family. Enjoy music, food, and a wide arrange of displays, crafts and games Friday-Sunday.
- The Kansas International Film Festival starts tomorrow at the Glenwood Arts Theatre in Overland Park. The films look fantastic and they’re partnering with MOCSA, so make sure to get tickets for this fun event.
- Shawnee Mission schools are on break tomorrow. If you’re looking for something to do, head over to the Oak Park Library for Halloween Mask Making with teaching artist Brad Shaw.
- Also note – Westwood’s Oktoberfest, which we wrote about last week, was rescheduled due to rain and will be celebrated this Saturday instead.
