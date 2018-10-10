Your Health: How to avoid and treat bee stings

The leaves are changing and the temperature is dropping, but bees are still buzzing around. Bee stings are a common fear, but knowing how to avoid them, how to treat them at home, and when to call for help can help quell your fear.

For most people, bee stings are painful, but only cause a little redness. Around 10% of the population will experience more severe redness and swelling that grows over the first 48 hours. For a small few, bee stings can be fatal, but emerging immunotherapies may offer safety.

