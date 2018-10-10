T.J. Maxx at 91st and Metcalf closes, new location opening near Oak Park Mall

Leah Wankum - October 10, 2018 10:00 am
TJ Maxx
T.J. Maxx opens tomorrow at 95th and Quivira.

When one store closes, another one opens; or, in the case of T.J. Maxx, two.

The TJX Companies Inc., which owns multiple off-price retail businesses, recently closed T.J. Maxx at 91st Street and Metcalf Avenue. Shelves are all but empty, but signs posted outside encourage shoppers to visit the new location at 95th Street and Quivira Road.

The new store is in a strip mall on the southwest corner of the intersection, right next to the company’s affiliate, HomeGoods. Both stores, which open tomorrow, Oct. 11, are connected from the interior.

Some staff from the old location have transferred to the new location. T.J. Maxx sells discounted brand name apparel and home fashions, while HomeGoods sells household goods such as furniture, rugs, lighting, interior decorations and cookware.

