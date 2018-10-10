Shawnee approves new 136-lot residential subdivision on Monticello Road

New homes, plus a sports and indoor wellness complex, are in the works for Bristol Highlands, a new neighborhood in western Shawnee.

Bristol Highlands will be located on 76.8 acres of undeveloped property in the 7900-8000 blocks of Monticello Road, close to Monticello Springs Park and the 3&2 Baseball Club’s west complex. Part of the new subdivision carries over into Lenexa.

Lenexa approved rezoning of approximately 50 acres of land for the portion of the development in its city limits last year.

The Shawnee Mission-area developer, J.S. Robinson Fine Homes, plans to create 136 single-family residences on 71.4 acres, as well as three office pad sites for an indoor sports and wellness focused complex on 5.4 acres directly in front of Monticello Road.

J.S. Robinson is the developer behind both the Ridgestone Meadows and Greens of Chapel Creek subdivisions in Shawnee and the Canyon Creek development in Lenexa.

The Shawnee council Monday unanimously approved in a 7-0 vote rezoning the property from agricultural and residential estates to planned single family and professional office. There was no discussion.

The council decision follows a 9-0 recommendation from the Shawnee planning commission last month to approve the rezoning and plans. Some Lenexa residents expressed concerns at the planning commission meeting and public hearing last month regarding construction traffic. The developer and city staff indicated that traffic will be monitored during construction.

The development would be a continuation of the existing Bristol Ridge West and proposed Bristol Highlands subdivisions located to the south in Lenexa. The land in Lenexa is already zoned single-family residential as part of Bristol Ridge West and the rest of the Bristol Highlands subdivision.

The land for Bristol Highlands has wooded rolling hills and small streams. A new daycare facility is also in the works just south of the property within the Bristol Ridge West development in Lenexa.

The developer also plans to remove an older single-family home and out building as part of development. Shawnee’s city comprehensive plan anticipates further commercial development along that stretch of Monticello Road, with future residential development further east.