Briefly noted: Charging documents detail sexual encounter between former Shawnee councilman, student

Details of teacher-student relationship detailed in Adrian charging documents. A probable cause affidavit released Tuesday contains details about the sexual encounter that led to Justin Adrian’s dismissal from his job with Olathe Public Schools and the criminal charges he faces in Johnson County District Court. According to the documents, Adrian, who is 33, made contact with an 18-year-old student on a dating app. In the course of conversations on the app, the two discovered they were a student and teacher at the same school, Olathe East. The two engaged in a sexual encounter in Adrian’s classroom in early September, according to the documents. Adrian resigned from his seat on the Shawnee city council following the incident. [Sexual encounter between student and teacher at Olathe East detailed in court docs — Kansas City Star]

Shawnee names new assistant city manager. Caitlin Gard, strategic initiatives manager for Shawnee, was promoted to assistant city manager this week. Gard has nearly 10 years of experience working in local government. She started working for Shawnee in 2013. The assistant city manager position was made open by the elevation of Nolan Sunderman to city manager in June.