Shawnee Mission College Clinic returns Wednesday. Here’s what attendees need to know

The largest college clinic in the Kansas City metro returns for its 56th year on Wednesday — and as always, it’s going to be a busy spot.

The Shawnee Mission College Clinic, held each year at SM East, brings together representatives of more than 200 colleges and universities to answer questions from prospective students and their families about programs of study, campus life and financial aid, among other topics.

The free event draws hundreds of students from high schools across Kansas City — and is consequently a well attended affair. Here are a few tips to make the most of your trip to the clinic:

Time, location and parking

Doors open promptly at 6:30 p.m. with the event set to wind down at 8:30 p.m.

Parking is available in all the SM East lots (the junior lot along 75th Street, the lot outside the Prairie Village Aquatic Center, and the senior lot off Mission Road). Note that the senior lot will not open until 6 p.m. — and after that it’s first come first serve. A limited number of parking spaces will also be available at 7455 Mission Road, the commercial property at the northeast corner of 75th Street and Mission.

College Clinic parking is NOT allowed at Prairie Village City Hall or outside the Prairie Village Police Department. Clinic attendees who park in those lots may receive a ticket.

If you can’t find parking at the lots adjacent to the school, there will be parking open at Brighton Gardens at the southeast corner of 71st Street and Mission. There will be a shuttle bus to take people from that lot to the clinic every 15 minutes.

Visiting college reps