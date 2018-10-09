Long-awaited Rudy’s Tenampa Taqueria opens in former Panzon’s space in Lenexa

After months of anticipation, Rudy’s Tenampa Taqueria in Lenexa is open for business.

The Lenexa Chamber of Commerce celebrated the long-awaited opening with a ribbon-cutting Monday morning, just after the clouds broke from heavy rainfall. The restaurant officially opened for business in late August.

“I want to thank all of you for being here; thank you so much,” said Rudy Garcia at the ribbon-cutting.

Rudy Garcia and his wife, Margie, opened their famous Westport restaurant in 1993. After Panzon’s, a 30-year operation at 8710 Lackman Road in Lenexa, closed abruptly in the spring, the Garcia family started considering the empty restaurant as a possible second location.

In June, Rudy’s announced it would open its second restaurant in the former Panzon’s space.

A true “family-owned and family-run business”

Their new restaurant will be just as much a family operation as their original restaurant in Westport. Rudy co-owns the restaurant with his son, Anthony Garcia, and his nephew, BJ Garcia, a managing partner. Rudy’s grandson, Dominic Garcia, will handle operations.

“This is a great community; a lot of families,” Rudy Garcia said. “I personally want the Lenexa community to know that we are a true family-owned and family-run business. We’re really family-orientated, so I think it’s going to be a good fit here because there’s so many great families out here in Lenexa.”

Rudy Garcia said his grandson Dominic is “really big on community support.” In fact, Dominic Garcia said Rudy’s partnered with Harvesters to collect canned goods and monetary donations as part of the restaurant’s grand opening.

BJ Garcia echoed his uncle Rudy’s sentiments, adding that the new location will be great because of its neighborhood of homes, apartments and other businesses.

“Westport is such a fantastic location because of the community and the neighborhood that it’s in,” said BJ Garcia, who with his wife, Regina, lives right down the road from the new Lenexa restaurant. “This has the exact same feel to it. It’s a great community; it’s a great neighborhood…We’re all invested in this area. It’s a great opportunity; the response has been overwhelming.”

Rudy Garcia said the family hopes to grow the business to open other locations in other neighborhoods in the future.